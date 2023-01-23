Sports World Not Buying Donald Trump's Announcement

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 13, 2020. - Trump is heading to New Orleans to attend the College football playoff national championship. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump announced some big sports news on his social media accounts this weekend.

The 45th president of the United States won his golf club's senior championship.

“A great honor to have won the Senior Club Championship at Trump International Golf Club, one of the best courses in the Country, in Palm Beach County, Florida,” Trump said.

“Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is that, in a very real way, it serves as a physical exam, only MUCH tougher,” Trump said. “You need strength and stamina to WIN, & I have strength & stamina – most others don’t. You also need strength & stamina to GOVERN!”

Not everyone is buying it, though.

"Trump says he "won" the senior club championship at Trump International ... riiiiiight ... First, I'm trying to see if he even played in it. He's "won" about six without even teeing it up," Rick Reilly tweeted.

Other fans have commented, as well.

"Trump’s Mara Largo = Kim Jong-un’s North Korea," one fan wrote.

"I heard he told everyone else the tournament was next weekend," one fan added.

"What, are you some kind of expert at Trump cheating at golf?!" another fan wrote.

"He always wins and always has the honors. Loved the book," one fan added.

Are you a believer in Trump's golf game?