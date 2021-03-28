Sports World Reacts To Calls For The Masters To Move

No golf tournament is more synonymous with its location than The Masters, which is held annually at the pristine Augusta National in Georgia.

The 2021 Masters tournament is set to be held at Augusta National in mid-April, though some groups are calling for it to move.

Following the highly controversial voting law passed by the state of Georgia, there are growing calls for boycotts of companies and sporting events hosted by the state. Some are already calling for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game to be moved out of Atlanta. Now, we have groups calling for The Masters to be moved out of Augusta.

“The PGA Tour and Masters Tournament have both made commitments to help diversify golf and address racial inequities in this country – and we expect them to not only speak out against Georgia’s new racist voter suppression law – but to also take action,” the National Black Justice Coalition said in a statement. “To that end, the National Black Justice Coalition is calling on the PGA Tour and Masters Tournament to pull the upcoming championship event from the Augusta National Golf Course. Professional golfers should refuse to play in Georgia until the racist voter suppression law is repealed.”

While the calls are admirable, it’s difficult to imagine The Masters getting moved out of Augusta National. The major tournament is not run by the PGA Tour, so any moves would likely have to be prompted by the players themselves.

That is tough to envision considering the sport and the history of the tournament.

“I could see Major League Baseball playing ball but it would be quite the feat of engineering to move Augusta National,” one fan tweeted.

“There is a better chance of me hitting the Powerball jackpot than The Masters doing anything about social justice,” another fan added.

“Good luck trying to move The Masters at Augusta National out of Georgia! Totally realistic request,” one added.

The Masters is scheduled to be held at Augusta National in Georgia from April 8 through April 11.