Sports World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Honest Admission

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

While most of the sports world has criticized Phil Mickelson and others for leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, Charles Barkley has gone the other way.

Barkley, who is close with Mickelson, has made it clear that he doesn't blame anyone for following the money.

The legendary NBA star turned analyst for Turner Sports took things a step further this week.

"Listen, if someone gave me $200 million, I’d kill a relative," said Barkley, who was noting how much Mickelson is rumored to have gotten from LIV Golf.

Sports fans have taken to social media to react.

"For 200 Million I would go after the rock Liam Nelson style," one fan joked.

"He isn't wrong...," another fan added.

"Ain’t nobody giving $ to Sir Chuck for his golf game lmaooo," another fan admitted.

You can call Charles Barkley a lot of things, but dishonest is not one of them, that is for sure.