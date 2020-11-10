Sports World Reacts To Jon Rahm’s Incredible Hole-In-1 Today

In fewer than 48 hours, the world’s best golfers will take the course at Augusta National for the Masters.

Although a few months delayed, the Master is finally here. In the lead-up to the event, golfers are going through their normal practice rounds before officially teeing off on Thursday.

During those practice rounds, one golfer seems to be having the best time. Jon Rahm – one of the favorites to win this weekend’s event – wowed golf fans with an incredible shot on Tuesday.

At No. 16 – one of the most famous Par 3’s in all of golf – Rahm stepped up to the side of a pond. Water flanks most of the hole and Rahm decided to use that to his advantage this afternoon.

He hit his iron right into the water, skipped it a few times and eventually landed it on the green. But that wasn’t all.

The ball raced around the curves of the green before finding the bottom of the cup for a hole-in-one.

Check it out.

💥 WHAT A SHOT 💥 Jon Rahm skips in a hole-in-one at @TheMasterspic.twitter.com/qdGfSyN51e — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) November 10, 2020

That’s a truly once in a lifetime shot from the former World No. 1. However, that wasn’t the only incredible shot Rahm has hit so far this week.

He also carded a hole-in-one at the Par 3, No. 4 hole on Monday afternoon.

It’s safe to say Rahm is at the top of his game headed into the year’s final major event.