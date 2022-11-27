Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Boyfriend Suggestion

Paige Spiranac has been enjoying the single life as of late, following her divorce from her husband.

But what if a star NFL quarterback is interested?

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady is also single. Should the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback have interest in the sports media star?

One personality believes so.

"If I were Tom Brady, I'd call @PaigeSpiranac," he said. "29 years old, incredibly hot, recently divorced and a former professional athlete who would understand and support what he does for a living. And Brady loves to play golf. Now this would be a power couple."

Should Tom take the advice?

"I know a guy who played 18 holes with her at some kind of celebrity event & he couldn't stop talking about what a nice person she was. Didn't make a difference if cameras were on or not. He's no celebrity and she didn't know who he was, but treated him unbelievably well," one fan wrote.

"I walked 18 in phx open pro am with her. She's a super nice person," one fan added.

"She wants what she wants when she wants it , Brady gots soccer games and homework duty, not a good match," one fan wrote.

"Don’t fall for the cliche," another fan wrote.

"You people keep saying he could do better but with who then?" another fan wrote.

It would be a big-time power couple, that's for sure.