Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Halloween Photo

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Paige Spiranac trended on social media for her Halloween costume last year.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality dressed up as Harley Quinn from the DC Comics universe.

With 2022 Halloween just a couple of weeks away, Spiranac is teasing her fans again.

"Last year’s Halloween costume was good but this year is even better Who do you think I’m dressing up as?" she wrote on Twitter.

Spiranac's costume went viral last year.

Golf fans had some ideas for this year.

"Justine Reed please," one fan wrote.

"Greg Norman?" suggested another.

"Queen Elizabeth II," another fan suggested on Twitter.

We're going to guess that Spiranac will not take those fans up on their suggestions.

It'll be fun to see what she goes with, though.