Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Hot Tub Photo

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Paige Spiranac went viral on social media this week following the release of her new calendar.

The former professional golfer, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has since become a prominent sports media personality.

Spiranac, who has millions of followers across her platforms, released a racy photo calendar on social media this week.

Photos of the calendar - one in particular - have gone viral on social media.

"Calendar is now available to buy! This was a very special project for me. I found the location @therustyskilletranch, styled every look, did my own hair and makeup, and the best part is my mother shot every picture. It was just the two of us.

Hope you enjoy the calendar and all the hard work we put into it!" she wrote.

Fans are certainly enjoying it so far...

"I’m buying all of them," one fan joked.

"🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤 HOLY FIRE," another fan admitted.

"we are not worthy 🔥🔥🔥," one fan added.

"Have it bought already. Best purchase of 2022," another fan admitted on social media.

Congrats on the big move, Paige.