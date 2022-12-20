Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Masters Joke

Augusta National Golf Club announced Tuesday that golfers who qualified for the Masters based on previous criteria will be allowed to play in the 2023 tournament. Paige Spiranac wasted no time reacting to that news.

Spiranac shared a video of Lionel Messi snubbing Nusret Gökçe, who is better known as Salt Bae, after Argentina won the World Cup. The video was accompanied by a clever caption.

"LIV golfers trying to say hi to Rory at The Masters," Spiranac tweeted.

Spiranac's latest post on Twitter received a plethora of responses from her followers, as per usual.

"Salt Bae looks more like Rory trying to get into the Champions Dinner at Augusta," one follower responded.

"More like saying hi to Tiger," another follower replied.

Rory McIlroy hasn't shied away from commenting on LIV Golf. He has also been adamant that he'll remain loyal to the PGA Tour.

The first round of the Masters is set for April 6.