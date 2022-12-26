Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Christmas Photo

Happy Holidays, everyone.

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac is going viral on social media for her Christmas-themed photo.

Spiranac, who has millions of followers across platforms, is trending for the photo.

"Happy Holidays!" she wrote.

That's a solid Christmas photo.

"Actually in love," one fan wrote.

"Dear new Santa, can I have some golf lessons for Christmas?!" one fan added.

"OMG! the golf goddess…" another fan wrote on social media.

"How to be naughty and nice at the same time. But mostly naughty. Hope Santa brings you lots of presents, despite," one fan added.

Merry Christmas, Paige.