Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Outfit

Paige Spiranac kicked off her Thursday morning by sharing a photo of her latest golf outfit.

Spiranac's outfit was unconventional to say the least. However, that's not a problem for her social media followers.

In less than an hour, Spiranac's post on Twitter received over 3,000 likes.

It appears a few of Spiranac's followers are trying to find a way to join her for a round of golf.

"I need to learn how to golf," one fan tweeted.

"Golf is great," a second fan said.

"You have to admire people for using what they've got while they've got it," another Twitter user commented.

"My god," one of Spiranac's followers replied. "You shouldn’t be allowed on the golf course like this. I would go from 90 to 115 in a matter of two holes."

It's safe to say Spiranac's decision to go from a professional golfer to a media personality has been well-received by her fans.