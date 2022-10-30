Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Outfit Photos

Paige Spiranac is in the World Series mood.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality went viral on social media for her World Series-themed outfit ahead of Game 1.

Spiranac, who played professionally and collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, is known most for her golf knowledge, however she got into the baseball spirit this week.

"World Series starts tonight! Who do you have? Astros or Phillies?" she tweeted.

That's quite the baseball outfit...

"Let’s go Phillies!!!!!! A reply would mean the world!!!!" one fan wrote.

"Yes. What was the question?…" another fan joked.

"Hoping for Phillies. Thinking the Astros. Wishing for the Pirates," another fan added.

"Best job in social media: Paige's creative director," another fan wrote.

Game 3 of the 2022 World Series is set for Monday night.