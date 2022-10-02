Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Stunning Photoshoot

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac is trending on social media for her stunning photoshoot with Maxim.

Maxim named Spiranac its sexiest woman of the year earlier this year, doing a photoshoot along with a cover story.

This week, Maxim shared some photos from its stunning photoshoot with Spiranac.

The sports world is loving the photoshoot with the former University of Arizona and San Diego State golfer.

"If anyone’s wondering what to get me for Christmas," one fan suggested.

"Got to have that golf towel!!!!" another fan wrote.

"If I could get away with it I would buy one for every day of the week," one fan joked.

Have a day, Paige!