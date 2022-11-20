Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Weekend Outfit

Paige Spiranac is ready for the World Cup.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality took to social media this weekend, to show off her World Cup-themed outfit.

"World Cup! Who are you rooting for?" Spiranac tweeted.

She's ready to go.

Sports fans are loving the photo, but they're less confident in the United States' chances.

"You. I’m rooting for you!" one fan wrote.

"YOU!!" another fan added.

"Go soccer, go!," another fan added on social media.

"USA all day long," another fan admitted on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

"Whoever you tell me to root for," one fan joked.

The United States men's national team will begin its 2022 World Cup on Monday against Wales.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. E.T.