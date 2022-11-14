Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Women's Athlete Rant

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Paige Spiranac went off on the criticism for some figures in women's sports on Monday.

Following the discussion surrounding the New York Times' story on Olivia Dunne, Spiranac, a former college and professional golfer, has weighed in.

Spiranac went off on the critics on Monday afternoon.

"I said what I said," she wrote alongside a viral video earlier on Monday.

Sports fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Spiranac's rant.

"bottom line, women have autonomy over their bodies and if you don't like it, then live your example and leave others the f alone," one fan wrote.

"She is absolutely right," another fan added.

"Don't let it bother you they are just jealous. Show it off even more let them steam!" another fan wrote.

Paige Spiranac.

Dunne, one of the most-followed athletes on social media, has received some major Name, Image and Likeness deals.

She's an All-American gymnast at LSU.