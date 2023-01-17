Sports World Reacts To Surprising LIV Golf Decision

BEDMINSTER, NJ - JULY 31: A general view of the 18th green the LIV Golf logo and Club 54 during the 3rd round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series Bedminster on July 31, 2022 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

LIV Golf has reportedly secured a major broadcasting contract.

According to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, LIV Golf has agreed to a multi-year deal with The CW, which will be announced in the coming days. The partnership was leaked by LIV Golf analyst David Feherty at one of his comedy shows last week, according to the Palm Beach Post.

During the 2022 season, LIV Golf's inaugural campaign, the organization streamed all of its matches on YouTube and LIVGolf.com. Now, in addition to that option, viewers will be able to watch the action through The CW and CW Plus, which have a total of 37 affiliates nationwide.

LIV also reportedly negotiated with FOX before ultimately coming to terms with The CW. Some internet reactions to the reported deal can be see below.

"LIV Golf is apparently closing a deal with the CW. The league looks to become to worst television drama the CW has ever produced. This is seen as a move to shift focus away from Gossip Girl, Vampire Diaries, and Riverdale," said golf analyst Amanda Rose.

"Not gon' lie, I honestly, sincerely didn’t even realize The CW was still broadcasting," said Mavs Moneyball's Mike Taddow.

"Is this actually better than YouTube?" asked one fan.

"I've always said that Riverdale is the perfect lead-in for LIV Golf," joked Alabama softball radio analyst Gray Robertson.

"I’m not sure how much of a fanbase you can build on CW, but we’ll see," added Sideline Sports' Jacob Christner.

"Woof this is a low-ceiling rev share deal good luck." said former SB Nation writer and editor Brian Flloyd.

The 2023 LIV Golf slate will begin with the LIV Golf Mayakoba tournament at El Camaleón Golf Course in Mexico from Feb. 24-26.