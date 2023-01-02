Sports World Reacts To The Masters' Embarrassing Mistake

Patrons in Amen Corner watch Sergio Garcia of Spain tee No. 12 during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National on Saturday, April 11, 2015.(Photo by Chris Trotman/Augusta National via Getty Images)

Player invitations for The 2023 Masters tournament have been going out over the past couple of weeks, with several prominent players - including some LIV Golf stars - showing off their invites on social media.

But one notable player has been anxiously awaiting for his invitation, checking his mailbox every day, only for nothing to show up.

However, it turns out that his invitation was already sent out - to the wrong person.

"One went out to Scott Stallings. Sorry, one went out to a Scott Stallings, who is very much not the correct Scott Stallings. The actual Scott Stallings, who finished out last season strong and has three career PGA victories to his name, was notified of the mistake through direct message," The Big Lead writes.

Oops!



That's pretty hilarious.

"This is amazing," one fan wrote.

"The only correct remedy is to host the wrong Scott at the Masters!" one fan added.

"This is hilarious I hope the doppelgänger and his wife get complimentary tickets!" one fan added.

"There were at least 3 Tom Kims in my high school and I’m just wondering how many tries it took before Augusta got that one right," one fan added.

Hopefully we'll see both Scott Stallings at The Masters later this year.