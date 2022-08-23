Sports World Reacts To The Tiger Woods Business News

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 14: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the second tee during Day One of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 14, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/R&A/R&A via Getty Images) Stuart Franklin/R&A/Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are friends away from the golf course, and on Tuesday, they announced a new business venture.

Woods and McIlroy launched TMRW Sports today, a company they created along with sports executive Mike McCarley.

"Our focus is on building pioneering ventures that feature progressive approaches to sports, media and technology," the official TMRW Sports Twitter account said.

Unfortunately, TMRW Sports' official website is experiencing some difficulties, so we can't really bring you more information about them right now.

We can share some of the reactions to the new company from around the golf world.

Woods and McIlroy are still competing on the PGA Tour, so this looks like a side hustle for both right now.

Woods could be devoting more time to it than expected, depending on how he intends to manage his workload on the tour.