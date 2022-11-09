Sports World Reacts To Tiger Woods' December Schedule

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 04: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the fourth hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Fans of Tiger Woods are in for a treat this December. The 15-time major champion will compete in multiple events next month.

Woods announced on Wednesday morning that he'll compete in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. That'll take place from Dec. 1-4.

The following week, Woods will compete in The Match at Pelican Golf Club in Florida. He'll team up with Rory McIlroy for that event.

On Dec. 18, Woods is expected to compete with his son Charlie in the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida.

Though it's not a surprise, golf fans are ecstatic that Woods will be on the golf course several times this December.

"Merry Christmas to us all," one person tweeted.

"A gift from Santa," a second person wrote.

"Looking forward to watching Tiger," another person said.

Woods has not played since the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.

Hopefully, Woods will produce a few memorable moments in December.