Sports World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Announcement

Tiger Woods' and his now ex-wife, Elin Nordgren, watch competition at the 2004 Ryder Cup in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, are playing in the final round of the PNC Championship on Sunday.

On Saturday, Tiger and Charlie had a special message for their ex-wife and mom, respectively.

Elin Nordgren, the ex-wife of the legendary PGA Tour star, recently gave birth to her third child.

"Before the round started, Tiger asked NBC/Peacock to have a camera by the first tee. After he and Charlie hit their tee shots, they looked into the camera and congratulated Elin, Tiger’s ex-wife and Charlie’s mom. She gave birth to a baby this past Thursday," golf writer Jason Sobel said.

Tiger and Elin obviously had a pretty nasty divorce. Thankfully, they've reportedly been able to get past that, raising their children together.

Now, Tiger is giving special attention to his ex-wife following her big announcement.

That's pretty cool.

"Definition of a healthy man," one fan wrote.

"He may have a rocky past, but this is cool," another fan added.

"That’s really sweet," another fan wrote on social media.

"Classy move from Tiger!!" one fan added on social media on Saturday.

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren were married from 2004-10. They have two children togther.

Elin recently gave birth to a baby from her new relationship.

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 14: Elin Woods watches Tiger Woods from the gallery during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 14, 2008 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Scott A. Miller/Getty Images) Scott A. Miller/Getty Images

Congrats, Elin!