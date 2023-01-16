Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Donald Trump Update

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 13, 2020. - Trump is heading to New Orleans to attend the College football playoff national championship. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

There are calls for an investigation into former United States president Donald Trump and his ties to LIV Golf.

The Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) is calling for the Department of Justice and Congress to investigate the 45th president of the United States and the "disturbing facts and circumstances" surrounding LIV Golf.

Trump's golf courses have hosted some of LIV Golf's tournaments. The investigation wants that to be looked into.

"Donald Trump needs to be investigated over the payments he received to host the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf tour at his resorts, according to an organization set up by supporters of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi," the Kansas City Star reports.

It'll be interesting to see if anything comes of this.

"So… the owner of dozens of golf resorts can’t host golf tournaments?" one fan wondered.

"I mean, duh. We know now that Kushner gave secrets away for that $2billion. He couldn’t even get security clearance if it wasn’t for a Russia backed President that we know for sure now too. And all the Qpublicans are still spewing his lies every day," one fan added.

"How is this breaking news? Hasn’t it been known that the Saudis owned LIV and have played at Trump clubs?" one fan added.

LIV Golf, meanwhile, is currently gearing up for its 2023 season. It won't be surprising to see Trump get even more involved.