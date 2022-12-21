Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Gary Player Update

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Gary Player of South Africa plays his shot from the first tee during the First Tee ceremony to start the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

One of golf's all-time greats is unfortunately suing his own son and grandson.

Gary Player is reportedly suing a couple of his family members over a dispute. Unfortunately, things have gotten ugly.

The Palm Beach Post first reported the news on Wednesday afternoon:

Legendary golfer Gary Player is suing his son and grandson over memorabilia, including trophies and clubs, he says the duo have sold or tried to sell despite an agreement requiring the items be returned to the nine-time major championship winner. Player, a part-time Jupiter Island resident, filed a legal complaint in May in Palm Beach County against his son Marc Player, followed by a November lawsuit against Marc’s son, Damian Player.

Player is reportedly going through with the lawsuit "reluctantly."

Mixing business with family can get difficult. Unfortunately, Player appears to be experiencing that. Golf fans feel bad.

"Absolutely embarrassing! GP was not the nicest of person though," one fan wrote.

"The only thing my sons will have to fight over when I die, is who has to pay the funeral expenses!" one fan joked.

"When greed becomes the biggest putt of 'em all on the 18th green," another fan wrote.

"More golfing money grubbing. They are so pathetic especially the LIV crew. Just pure greed," another fan wrote.

Hopefully, Player and his family will be able to work things out.