Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Jack Nicklaus Update

Jack Nicklaus' name is in the headlines on Monday afternoon for an unfortunate reason.

The legendary golf star made some troubling allegations against his former business partner in a sworn statement.

"He tried to control every aspect of my life," Nicklaus said of business partner Howard Milstein.

“The straw that broke the camel’s back occurred earlier this year, when Howard set his sights on Scott Tolley, an employee and friend of mine who had been assisting me with my commercial and charitable ventures for decades,” Nicklaus said. “Howard announced that the company was going to sue Scott in Florida for engaging in tasks on my behalf, essentially trying to limit my rights indirectly. He demanded that Scott sever his relationship with me, which was an attack on me and a further effort to control my life.”

On May 3, 2022, Nicklaus in a letter to Milstein resigned from all board offices and directorships and notified him that he had filed for arbitration on his behalf as well as Tolley’s. *** “I went from being the company’s owner to being a disrespected employee. I made a deal that I thought would allow me to continue controlling the business I had built, but it did not work out that way,” Nicklaus said while concluding his affidavit. “Howard made a deal too, however and that didn’t include ownership of me for the rest of my life.”

Nicklaus, arguably the greatest golfer of all-time, was sued by his own company earlier this year.

Now, he appears to be going on the offensive, but the latest updates are still distressing.