Sports World Thinking Of Tom Watson This Weekend

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 11: Tom Watson of the United States smiles on the first hole during the Celebration of Champions prior to The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 11, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty Images ) Oisin Keniry/R&A/Getty Images

Major surgery is never easy, especially when you're 73 years old.

But legendary golfer Tom Watson went through it this weekend, sharing a photo from his hospital bed.

Watson reportedly had a go-kart accident, which led to him needing shoulder replacement surgery. Thankfully, it appears to have been successful.

"Thank you to my doc Felix (Buddy) Savoie and his great team #nopain!" he tweeted.

Sports fans were thinking of Watson this weekend, hoping to see him back out on the course at some point soon.

"Get well, legend!" one fan wrote.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery," one fan added.

"My favorite golfer of all time!!!" another fan wrote on social media.

"Back in business in March - April? Did both knees 5 years ago. ReHab= peaks and valleys. One day at a time," another fan admitted.

"Get well soon Tom, I was sat in the stand behind you on the 6th at St George’s when you got the hole in one! A day I’ll never forget," one fan wrote.

Get well soon, Tom!