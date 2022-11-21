Sports World Thinking Of Tom Watson This Weekend
Major surgery is never easy, especially when you're 73 years old.
But legendary golfer Tom Watson went through it this weekend, sharing a photo from his hospital bed.
Watson reportedly had a go-kart accident, which led to him needing shoulder replacement surgery. Thankfully, it appears to have been successful.
"Thank you to my doc Felix (Buddy) Savoie and his great team #nopain!" he tweeted.
Sports fans were thinking of Watson this weekend, hoping to see him back out on the course at some point soon.
"Get well, legend!" one fan wrote.
"Wishing you a speedy recovery," one fan added.
"My favorite golfer of all time!!!" another fan wrote on social media.
"Back in business in March - April? Did both knees 5 years ago. ReHab= peaks and valleys. One day at a time," another fan admitted.
"Get well soon Tom, I was sat in the stand behind you on the 6th at St George’s when you got the hole in one! A day I’ll never forget," one fan wrote.
Get well soon, Tom!