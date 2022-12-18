Sports World Worried About Charlie Woods This Weekend

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Charlie Woods waits to play a shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes on December 19, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Tiger and Charlie Woods are playing in the PNC Championship this weekend. While it's incredibly fun to watch Tiger and his son get around the course, some fans are worried for Charlie.

Charlie Woods appears to be dealing with an ankle injury. He's been in some serious pain on the course.

"Is Charlie hurt!? This swing and the second one from the fairway he looks in pain," one fan wrote.

Hopefully, it's nothing that serious. At the end of the day, Charlie is only 13 years old and this isn't that serious of a tournament.

"Great watching Tiger & Charlie on the golf course. Hope Charlie’s ankle gets some treatment so he can continue and enjoy the rest of the tournament," Rick Shiels tweeted.

Other fans have some advice for Charlie.

"Somebody tell Charlie to point his left foot down the fairway to take stress off the ankle," one fan wrote.

"You gotta feel bad for Charlie. It’s clear his ankle is bugging him. But there’s no mistaking Tiger is his dad. Mannerisms are exactly the same," one fan added.

"Charlie’s about to tee off. He’s wearing a sneaker on his left foot to let his injured ankle spin out. Kid is a trooper," another fan pointed out.

Feel better, Charlie.