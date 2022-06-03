Star Golfer Announces She's Dealing With Spinal Tumor Amid U.S. Open

(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Following this Friday's round at the U.S. Women's Open, Danielle Kang addressed the rumors regarding her health.

Kang revealed that she is currently dealing with a tumor on her spine. She doesn't know yet if the tumor is benign.

"I'm actually doing everything I can," Kang told reporters. "I don't know how to answer these things right now. I don't have all the answers."

Kang found out about the rumor once she returned from the LPGA tournament at Palos Verdes in April.

While there are plenty of people genuinely concerned for Kang, she doesn't really feel comfortable sharing every little detail regarding her health - and understandably so.

“Right now, it’s not as simple as blaming the tumor to be the problem,” Kang said, via Golfweek. “It’s not just that I have an issue with my back, there is more to it. The scary part is that, I understand, and I didn’t want to publicize it, but I know it got out. There’s more to it. I just don’t want to really discuss the details of what’s going on in my back.”

During the second round of the U.S. Women's Open, Kang shot a 3-over 74.

It could be a while until we see Kang back on the golf course.