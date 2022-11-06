Star Golfer's Father Is Tragically Dead At 63

(Photo by Chris Trotman/Augusta National via Getty Images)

Tragedy has struck the golf community this weekend.

The father of one of the sport's top players has tragically died at the age of 63.

Bryson DeChambeau's dad, Jon, passed away following a battle with kidney disease, according to reports.

The star golfer shared the news on social media.

“Love you Dad. I’m sad to see you go but you’ve been through way too much pain in this life. I’m so happy you are at peace,” DeChambeau wrote on Twitter. “Now you get to be with me and watch me at every event I play. Thank you for being an amazing Dad and I’ll see you in the next life.”

The New York Post had more on the situation.

"Jon DeChambeau received a kidney transplant in 2017 from Ron Bankofier, a former high school golf teammate of Bryson’s. He was also offered a kidney by Fresno State golf coach Mike Watney — the uncle of PGA Tour player Nick Watney, but it was not a match," they reported.

Our thoughts are with Bryson's family during this difficult time this weekend.

May his father rest in peace.