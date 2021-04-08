Steph Curry Reacts To Historic Start At The Masters

The 2021 Masters is underway from Augusta National in Georgia. This year’s tournament had a special starter in Lee Elder.

Elder, who broke The Masters’ color barrier in 1975, was an honorary starter at The Masters on Thursday morning. Elder was part of the legendary group that started the tournament before the first round. He joined Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player on the first tee on Thursday morning.

“Honorary Starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus join Lee Elder on the tee. The 2021 Masters is now officially under way,” The Masters tweeted out this morning.

Honorary Starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus join Lee Elder on the tee. The 2021 Masters is now officially under way. #themasters pic.twitter.com/wNlvGsclew — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2021

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, who’s also an avid golfer, shared his reaction to the cool start on Thursday morning.

“Special day. In 1975 Lee Elder broke the color barrier at The Masters, this morning he joins as an honorary starter. As Lee says, you gotta “stay the course” and we all gotta stay the course to continue what Lee started with expanding access to the sport. Congrats to this legend,” Curry tweeted on Thursday morning.

Special day. In 1975 Lee Elder broke the color barrier at The Masters, this morning he joins as an honorary starter. As Lee says, you gotta “stay the course” and we all gotta stay the course to continue what Lee started with expanding access to the sport. Congrats to this legend. pic.twitter.com/TqNDiB6DEH — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) April 8, 2021

Congratulations to Lee Elder for the special honor, and best of luck to all of the golfers competing at Augusta National on Thursday.

Let’s have a tournament.