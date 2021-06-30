There’s 1 Main Rule When Playing Golf With Michael Jordan

For the past few decades, the sports world has heard plenty of stories about Michael Jordan on the hardwood. Earlier this week, Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd revealed what the six-time champion is like on the golf course.

During an appearance on GOLF’s “Subpar” podcast, Kidd discussed which current and former NBA stars truly love the game of golf.

When Kidd was asked about his time spent on the course with Jordan, he said the Chicago Bulls legend won’t compete with people who can’t play fast.

“If you don’t know how to play fast, then you are not allowed to come back,” Kidd said. “With him, if you don’t play fast, he will leave you.”

Kidd didn’t sound insulted by Jordan’s playing style on the golf course. In fact, he believes it’s a testament to the NBA legend’s competitive nature.

“He’s a competitor. That’s the other thing, you get to see guys as competitors in golf because you’ve got to compete when you’re playing with the best. And when you know they’re better than you, you’ve gotta bring your A-game.”

Although they shared some moments together on the golf course, Kidd has not visited Jordan’s brand-new venue in Hobe Sound, Florida.

The Grove XXIII is apparently the perfect course for fast players, which makes sense when you consider who owns the place.