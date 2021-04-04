There Are Now Some Calling For A Boycott At The Masters

With Major League Baseball moving its All-Star Game out of Atlanta, Georgia due to new state voting laws, attention for some has turned to The Masters.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said. “In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”

The Masters, meanwhile, is scheduled to take place at Augusta National in Georgia later next week. The tournament can’t really be moved, as it needs to take place at Augusta National, though some are still calling for a boycott.

Former sports broadcaster Keith Olbermann appears to be leading that charge.

“GREAT. NOW BOYCOTT THE MASTERS,” Olbermann said on Twitter. “Yesterday, MLB pulled the All-Star Game out of Atlanta to protest Georgia’s new racist voting laws. An outstanding first reply to the war the racists declared on America. Next? A golf tournament starts in Georgia Thursday.”

GREAT. NOW BOYCOTT THE MASTERS. Yesterday, @MLB pulled the All-Star Game out of Atlanta to protest Georgia's new racist voting laws. An outstanding first reply to the war the racists declared on America. Next? A golf tournament starts in Georgia Thursday. #BoycottTheMasters pic.twitter.com/QXWX4AASCL — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 3, 2021

It’s very difficult to imagine anything being changed with The Masters, but it will be interesting to see how the sports media world handles the event.

The first round of The Masters is scheduled to begin on Thursday.