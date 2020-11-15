The Masters Could End On A Different TV Channel Today

This year’s Masters tournament has been unlike every tournament in major history. It makes sense that its television coverage will be the same.

The final round of The Masters is underway on Sunday morning. Tiger Woods, who’s well back of contention, teed off shortly after 8 a.m. E.T. The tournament’s leaders will be off later this morning. Dustin Johnson is the clear favorite at -16, four strokes up on the field.

CBS has the coverage of the final round. The tournament’s TV coverage is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. E.T. this morning.

However, the final round of The Masters could reportedly end on a different TV channel due to it being NFL Sunday.

According to a report by Sports Business Journal, the final round of The Masters could finish up on ABC.

“ABC and ESPN will carry the final holes and championship presentation of this year’s Masters in the unlikely event that Sunday’s round runs past 4:00pm ET, according to several sources,” the report reads.

The NFL has an unusual game schedule on Sunday due to The Masters. There are no games on CBS in the 1 p.m. E.T. window and there are several more games than usual in the 4 p.m. E.T. window.

If The Masters runs long, expect it to finish up on ABC.