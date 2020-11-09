The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Golf Fans Are Drooling Over Photos Of Augusta National Today

The Masters ahead of the tournament being held in November of 2020.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 09: A greenskeeper makes preparations on the 12th tee during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 09, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Arguably the most prestigious golf tournament on the calendar is set to begin in just three days. It turns out it doesn’t matter when The Masters, played at August National, is played. It’s just as beautiful in November as it is in April.

Photos from Monday’s practice rounds have started circulating. The course, in the midst of fall foliage, looks even more colorful than it does in the spring. It’s breathtaking.

This year’s tournament was delayed seven months due to the COVID-19 outbreak. To be honest, we’re just thrilled it’s going to be played at all.

The defending champion, amazingly, is Tiger Woods, who won the 2019 Masters last April. The golf world – well, the whole world – has been through quite a bit since then.

This year’s favorites include Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy. Woods certainly has a chance, but he hasn’t had a strong 2020 season.

Woods, in winning the tournament a year ago, collected his 15th major – putting him just three behind Jack Nicklaus for the most all-time. At 44 years of age, it remains to be seen if he has enough left in the tank to catch Nicklaus.

This year’s tournament will begin on Thursday and conclude on Sunday. You can expect huge viewership numbers, per usual.


About Matt Lombardi

Matt is a Co-Founder at The Spun. He can be reached at [email protected]