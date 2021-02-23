The Masters Releases A Statement On Tiger Woods’ Accident

Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car accident on Tuesday morning in California, where he sustained multiple injuries. The 15-time major champion is reportedly being treated for “moderate to critical” injuries.

Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg updated his status, notifying the public that the 45-year-old was undergoing surgery on Tuesday afternoon.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries,” Steinberg said in a press release. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

The news elicited an outflowing of support from the golf community, as many waited to hear news about Woods’ recovery. The Masters official Twitter account issued a brief statement, expressing concern for the golfer’s health and for his family as the situation developed.

“Tiger Woods is part of the Augusta National family, and the news of his accident is upsetting to all of us,” Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement. “We pray for him, for his full recovery and for his family during this difficult time.”

Ridley and The Masters joined a large outflow of support for Woods and his family on Tuesday that included fellow golfer and friend Justin Thomas.

“I’m sick to my stomach. It hurts to see one of your closest friends get in an accident,” Thomas said during a press conference. “I just hope he’s all right. I’m just worried for his kids. I’m sure they’re struggling.”

At this point, the situation still seems to be developing. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office plans to hold a press conference to provide updates at 6 p.m. ET.

In the meantime, our thoughts remain with Tiger Woods and his family during this difficult time.