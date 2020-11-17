The Spun

Everyone Made The Same Joke About The Masters’ TV Ratings

The Masters - Final RoundAUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Dustin Johnson of the United States celebrates with fiancée Paulina Gretzky after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 15, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

TV ratings are in for the final round of The Masters and they’re not very good.

Dustin Johnson won The Masters going away on Sunday afternoon. The now two-time major champion finished at -20 for the tournament, five strokes better than anyone else in the field.

The Masters was held in November for the first time this year. Typically, the prestigious tournament is played in mid-April, but the pandemic forced Augusta National to change its plans.

While this year’s tournament was still fun to watch, the television ratings were down by a significant amount. Ratings are down about 50 percent compared to 2019 and 2018.

Earlier this year, a lot of people wanted to make the NBA Finals’ falling ratings about politics, saying nonsense like “go woke, go broke.” While politics might play a part in TV ratings, it’s disingenuous to act like they’re the dominant factor.

The Masters is proof of this. Few people, if any, would argue that golf is becoming “too political.” But like many other sports, The Masters’ TV ratings were down.

The Masters’ ratings were probably down for a number of reasons – playing on a football weekend, Tiger Woods not being in contention, lack of an exciting finish, etc.

It’ll be interesting to see how they rebound in 2021.


