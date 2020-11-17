Everyone Made The Same Joke About The Masters’ TV Ratings

TV ratings are in for the final round of The Masters and they’re not very good.

Dustin Johnson won The Masters going away on Sunday afternoon. The now two-time major champion finished at -20 for the tournament, five strokes better than anyone else in the field.

The Masters was held in November for the first time this year. Typically, the prestigious tournament is played in mid-April, but the pandemic forced Augusta National to change its plans.

While this year’s tournament was still fun to watch, the television ratings were down by a significant amount. Ratings are down about 50 percent compared to 2019 and 2018.

Ratings: final round of #TheMasters is lowest rated since 1957, declining 51% from Tiger's win last year (and 57% from 2018). Well below previous lows. Joins World Series, NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final, U.S. Open, Triple Crown in setting all-time lows.https://t.co/Bnug0DDVqb — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) November 17, 2020

Earlier this year, a lot of people wanted to make the NBA Finals’ falling ratings about politics, saying nonsense like “go woke, go broke.” While politics might play a part in TV ratings, it’s disingenuous to act like they’re the dominant factor.

The Masters is proof of this. Few people, if any, would argue that golf is becoming “too political.” But like many other sports, The Masters’ TV ratings were down.

This may be a contrarian take but here goes: I will continue to watch the final round of The Masters despite the social justice messaging and being hit over the head with politics during the telecast. https://t.co/46jGrKwBEa — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) November 17, 2020

In light of Masters ratings following the trend of low sports ratings across the board, reupping a poll of sports fans in October where 46% reported watching less live sports during the pandemic, and why. https://t.co/PSyry3gz3E — Jane McManus (@janesports) November 17, 2020

The Masters’ ratings were probably down for a number of reasons – playing on a football weekend, Tiger Woods not being in contention, lack of an exciting finish, etc.

It’ll be interesting to see how they rebound in 2021.