The Sports World Is Loving The Start Of Masters Week

It’s Masters Week as The 2021 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia is slated to begin this Thursday. And just about everyone in the sports world is excited for it.

With the college basketball season set to end with tonight’s NCAA Championship between Gonzaga and Baylor, golf will be the main focus for the days to come. And The Masters should give us exactly we need to keep our sports plates full.

While Tiger Woods won’t be able to attend due to his injury, the field looks very promising. Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are just a few of the golfers we’ll be seeing this week.

Masters Week won’t be without a fair bit of controversy as many civil rights groups continue to call for a boycott of the event in response to controversial voting laws in Georgia. But for the most part, the main topic of conversation will be what happens on the golf course itself.

A tradition unlike any other. Welcome to Masters Week. pic.twitter.com/029Nk7lAEE — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 5, 2021

Masters Week!!!! — Jon Weiner 🤥 (@Stugotz790) April 5, 2021

It's @TheMasters Week and there's no denying @JordanSpieth is back! Spieth turned pro in 2012 after a stellar season with @TexasMGolf and made an impact on the @PGATOUR winning The Masters and The US Open in 2015.#Big12SilverAnniversary pic.twitter.com/bL3Yrl5C07 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) April 5, 2021

A week before the Masters, Jordan Spieth is #back pic.twitter.com/o6D6kb8r2s — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) April 4, 2021

Even Johnny Manziel is looking forward to seeing what The Masters has in store for us this year.

Hell of a win for @JordanSpieth glad to see him back on top. Masters next week is going to be 🔥🔥🔥 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) April 4, 2021

Dustin Johnson is the reigning champion at The Masters, having won the green jacket in a historic win in November. He’ll be the betting favorite, but only by a small margin.

Hot on Johnson’s heels are Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm. Spieth is red hot after a big win this past weekend, while Rahm has been a top 10 finisher in each of the last three Masters Tournaments.

Who do you have winning The Masters this week?