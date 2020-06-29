The Top 5 Earners In The History Of The PGA Tour

Dustin Johnson picked up his 21st PGA Tour win at the Travelers Championship today, picking up a crisp $1.332 million to add to his lifetime earnings in the process.

In doing so, the former U.S. Open winner adds to his lifetime winnings and further cements his status as one of the great earners in PGA Tour history. But who are the other greats who have consistently brought home the big bucks from PGA Tour events?

There are only five members of the $60 million earners club, and only four in the $70 million club. Earnings are a pretty good indicator of talent at the PGA Tour after all.

Legends such as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have continued to earn the big bucks even in years where they didn’t win a gold or a green jacket. So today we’re taking a look at the best earners on the PGA Tour.

Here are the top 5 earners in PGA Tour history:

5. Dustin Johnson – $63,722,508

At age 36, Johnson is showing few if any signs of slowing down. He’s finished top-three in three of his last seven major appearances, and has five wins since 2019.

Johnson was the No. 1 earner in 2016 and has finished in the top-10 every year since 2015. His win today along with a strong performance at any of the upcoming majors will all but assure that streak stays alive.

4. Vijay Singh – $71,216,128

Winner of 34 PGA Tour events, the 2000 Masters and two PGA Championships, Vijay Singh was a force to be reckoned with during the mid-1990s to mid-2000s.

Between 1998 and 2008, Singh finished top-five in earnings each year. He was the No. 1 earner three times between 2003 and 2008.

3. Jim Furyk – $71,271,258

Winner of the 2003 U.S. Open, Furyk’s best year was No. 2 in the golf ranking in 2006. But his 442 weeks in the top-10 are tenth in history.

Furyk has finished in the top 10 of the majors 23 times since 1996 and boasts 26 professional wins.

But by far his biggest accomplishment is the PGA Tour-record 58 he pulled off at the 2016 Travelers Championship.

2. Phil Mickelson – $91,357,067

With 44 PGA Tour wins, including five majors, Mickelson has consistently been one of the elite golfers of the past 25 years.

Between 1996 and 2013, Mickelson was a top-8 earner 14 times. Though the last three years have seen a bit of a decline at the majors, Mickelson’s accomplishments from the 1990s through the 2010s have cemented him as one of the all-time greats.

1. Tiger Woods – $120,660,780

Who else could it have possibly been? 82 PGA Tour wins, 15 Majors, 10 years as the No. 1 earner, 17 years as a top-1o earner. Woods has broken all kinds of records for on-field accomplishments, but his earnings are among the most impressive of any career feat.

There was really never any doubt that Woods was the No. 1 earner in PGA Tour history.