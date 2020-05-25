The TV Ratings For ‘The Match: Champions For Charity’ Are Massive

In addition to raising millions of dollars for charity, yesterday’s “The Match: Champions for Charity” golf event was a massive television success.

The ratings are out for the four-man match featuring Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning, Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. Overall, 5.8 million people tuned in, which TNT says makes it the most-watched golf event in cable television history. Four Turner Sports networks broadcast the action: TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN.

At its peak, “The Match” reeled in 6.3 million viewers for a 15-minute time period from 5:45-6 p.m. ET. Not surprisingly, putting these four legendary names in one showcase during a time when there is a dearth of live sports on television resulted in plenty of people tuning in.

As for the actual golf, it was entertaining, despite a driving rain and heavy winds. Woods and Manning emerged victorious, jumping out to an early lead over Mickelson and Brady before holding on to win by one stroke.

We got to see Brady, the arguable GOAT of quarterbacking, look incredibly human with a club in his hand. He even split his pants at one point and had to change halfway through.

If there is one thing “The Match” clearly showed, it’s how hungry sports fans are for actual competition.

If and when the NBA and MLB return, we’d expect them to earn strong ratings in their own right.