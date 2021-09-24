Look: There’s A Special Guest At The Ryder Cup Today

The atmosphere at the 43rd Ryder Cup has been nothing short of sensational this Friday, as the fans at Whistling Straits have been on their feet throughout the afternoon session.

During the late afternoon foursomes, the camera crew for NBC’s Golf Channel caught a celebrity sitting in the stands at Whistling Straits. That celebrity is none other than Michael Jordan.

Immediately after Dustin Johnson sank a superb putt on the 11th hole, the Golf Channel showed Jordan throw up his fist in approval.

Jordan, who is known for being a competitive golfer, seems to be enjoying himself at the Ryder Cup this afternoon. After all, the action this Friday has been fantastic.

The official Twitter account for Team USA posted the clip of Jordan cheering on Johnson with this clever caption: “DJ & MJ – the perfect pairing.”

After seeing this video, golf fans might want to see Johnson and Jordan pair up at a future celebrity golf tournament.

The Americans are having a strong showing in the afternoon session, but the Europeans refuse to go away. One of the main reasons why they’ve been so tough to defeat this Friday is because Jon Rahm won’t go down without a fight.

Golf fans can watch the rest of Friday’s session on Golf Channel.