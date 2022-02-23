Tiger Woods isn’t ready to return to the golf course just yet, but the latest news involving the 15-time major champion is overwhelmingly positive.

According to golf writer Rex Hoggard, the winner of last year’s Player Impact Program is Woods. The belief around the sports world was that Phil Mickelson would be at the top of the list.

“In other Mickelson news, some players have been told that Tiger, not Phil, won last year’s Player Impact Program,” Hoggard tweeted. “Still no official word but another hit for Team Lefty.”

The Player Impact Program launched in 2021. It distributes a prize pool of $40 million to 10 players that add to the PGA Tour’s overall product.

There are plenty of fans who are happy about this news. Of course, that’s because Woods has an awfully large fan base.



The official results from the 2021 Player Impact Program are expected to be released this month.

If Woods did actually finish in first place for the Player Impact Program, he’ll receive $8 million. The player in second place would receive a nice $6 million bonus.