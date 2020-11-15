Tiger Woods Just Had One Of The Worst Holes Of His Career

Tiger Woods took a major step toward winning the 2019 Masters on hole No. 12. The 15-time major champion drilled the middle of the green on the par-3 water hole. Meanwhile, his top competitors all got wet.

This year, it was Tiger’s turn for a disastrous hole.

The five-time Masters champion had one of the worst holes of his career on No. 12 today. Woods shot a 10 -yes, a 10 – on No. 12 today. It’s the worst par three score of his major championship career by a long shot. Woods’ previous high score on a par three in a major tournament was a six.

Woods found the water on his first shot and had to take a drop for his third. Woods then found the water again on his drop shot. He then hit from the bunker and splashed it into the water. A couple of drops and shots later, Woods two-putted for a 10.

Yikes.

Here’s the full breakdown:

It’s one of the most-stunning holes of Woods’ career, to be honest. It doesn’t get much worse for PGA golfers than a 10 on a par three.

Rae’s Creek doesn’t play favorites. Tiger Woods records a 10 on No. 12 with three water balls. pic.twitter.com/rd46aI48MY — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 15, 2020

This was arguably the toughest shot of the hole:

Tiger Woods finds the water for the third time on No. 12. He would go on to make a 10. pic.twitter.com/xNAdsu08Bt — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 15, 2020

Hey, at least it’s over now.

Woods played well to start The Masters, but things have unraveled today. Hopefully he’ll have a better performance in 2021…