Tiger Woods Just Had One Of The Worst Holes Of His Career

Tiger Woods at The Masters on Sunday in 2021.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the seventh green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 15, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods took a major step toward winning the 2019 Masters on hole No. 12. The 15-time major champion drilled the middle of the green on the par-3 water hole. Meanwhile, his top competitors all got wet.

This year, it was Tiger’s turn for a disastrous hole.

The five-time Masters champion had one of the worst holes of his career on No. 12 today. Woods shot a 10 -yes, a 10 – on No. 12 today. It’s the worst par three score of his major championship career by a long shot. Woods’ previous high score on a par three in a major tournament was a six.

Woods found the water on his first shot and had to take a drop for his third. Woods then found the water again on his drop shot. He then hit from the bunker and splashed it into the water. A couple of drops and shots later, Woods two-putted for a 10.

Yikes.

Here’s the full breakdown:

It’s one of the most-stunning holes of Woods’ career, to be honest. It doesn’t get much worse for PGA golfers than a 10 on a par three.

This was arguably the toughest shot of the hole:

Hey, at least it’s over now.

Woods played well to start The Masters, but things have unraveled today. Hopefully he’ll have a better performance in 2021…


