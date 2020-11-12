Tiger Woods Fans Loving What He Said After First Round

Tiger Woods made history at the 2019 Masters, winning his 15th Major, and first in 11 years. He just wrapped up his first round of this year’s tournament at Augusta National, and he’s off to a great start.

Woods is four-under par after today’s round. He was set to tee off early this morning, but a weather delay pushed things until almost 11 a.m. It didn’t seem to phase the legendary golfer though.

Starting on the ninth hole, Tiger birdied the 13th, 15th, 16th, and first holes, without a bogey. His tee shot on No. 16 came within two feet of the pin, a slight roll away from being an ace. He was clearly feeling it at that point in the round.

At the moment, he is tied for fourth on the leader board, three strokes behind Paul Casey, who was red hot today, shooting a -7. Tiger Woods is often his own biggest critic, but he was pumped after the round. When asked what he is most encouraged about after today, he had a very simple answer: “Everything.”

Q: What are you most encouraged about? TW: “Everything.” Buckle up, folks. — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) November 12, 2020

“I put a lot of it together today,” he added. “It was good all around.

His post-round confidence launched a lot of excited gifs from his fans on Twitter.

You told us to temper expectations… Now I’m too excited pic.twitter.com/aErpOMNMHn — Vegas Bound (@VegasBound13) November 12, 2020

Tiger’s 2019 Masters was one of the biggest wins of his career, breaking that long streak without a major win, and signaling that he could still compete to win the sport’s biggest tournaments. If he can pull this one out, that would be right up there with it.

A win this year would put Tiger right back in the hunt for Jack Nicklaus‘ record 18 career major wins. He’s set to tee off tomorrow at noon.

[Tiger Tracker]