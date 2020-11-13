Tiger Woods got of to a fantastic start to the 2020 Masters Tournament on Thursday, finishing the afternoon at -4. After the strong outing, he said he was encouraged about “everything” about the round.

“I put a lot of it together today,” he added, exuding some serious confidence. “It was good all around.”

Friday’s second round has been a bit more up and down. He birdied the second and eighth hoes, and had bogeys on the third and seventh. That puts him at even for the day, and in a tie for 22nd on the leaderboard. His day was cut short though due to the late start, so he will have eight holes to finish up in the second round on Saturday morning, before beginning his third round.

There is currently a four-way tie for first at -9. Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, and Justin Thomas all share the lead after finishing their second rounds.

Second round will resume at 7:30 a.m. ET. Tiger will have fresh greens, softer conditions, and Nos. 11-18 tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/9tJ17Wjnxc — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) November 13, 2020

Last year, Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters Tournament, snapping an 11-year slump in major tournaments. In was his 15th career major, putting him just three shy of Jack Nicklaus for the career record. It was a major comeback performance for him.

A win this year would really heat up speculation over his ability to catch The Golden Bear.

The 44-year old is a five-time Masters Tournament champion, also winning at Augusta National in 1997, 2001, 2002, and 2005.

He has some work to do to move up to the front of the pack over the next two days, but he should feel pretty good about where things stand after two rounds. We’ll have more, including Tiger’s Saturday tee time, as it comes out.