Tiger Woods Making A Run During 3rd Round Of The Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods lines up his putt at the Farmers Insurance Open.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the fifth hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 25, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods usually performs well at Torrey Pines, and so far that hasn’t changed at the Farmers Insurance Open. He’s having himself an outstanding round on Saturday afternoon.

Woods shot three-under-par 69 during the opening round of the tournament. The second round of the Farmers Insurance Open wasn’t all that encouraging, but the 44-year-old golfer has found his groove this weekend.

Despite a few weather delays at Torrey Pines on Saturday afternoon, Woods began the third round with a birdie. After shooting par on the second hole, he added another birdie to his total on the third hole.

To say the front nine was a success for Woods would be an understatement, as he totaled four birdies through the first nine holes of the third round.

It was imperative that Woods made a run on Saturday and that’s exactly what he has done.

Here’s a look at his scorecard from the front nine:

Woods isn’t off to a great start on the back nine though as he already added a bogey to his score. However, he remains just three shots behind Ryan Palmer for the lead.

The last seven times that Woods entered the final round at Torrey Pines inside the top 10, he’s won the tournament each time.

If history repeats itself at Torrey Pines, Woods will finish Sunday as the winner of this year’s Farmers Insurance Open.

A victory this weekend for Tigers Woods would give him the most all-time wins in PGA Tour history.

