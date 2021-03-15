The Investigation Of Tiger Woods’ Car Accident Is Facing Criticism

The investigation into the Tiger Woods car accident is facing some criticism from forensic experts.

Woods, 45, was involved in a serious one-car accident in Southern California in February. The golfer’s car crashed off the road following a rollover accident on Feb. 23, 2021. Woods had to be extracted from his vehicle and rushed to emergency surgery.

The 15-time major champion is now in recovery. It’ll probably be a while before we see him back on the golf course.

While Woods’ health is obviously what matters most, there is also an investigation into the accident and what potentially caused it.

As USA TODAY reported this weekend, that investigation is facing some scrutiny. Forensic experts believe Woods is getting favorable treatment from the Sheriff’s Department.

The official word from the police was that officers “did not see any evidence of impairment” and that the crash was “purely on accident.”

Forensic experts are questioning those claims. From the report:

But the available evidence in the case indicates Woods was inattentive or asleep when his vehicle went straight into a median instead of staying with his lane as it curved right, multiple forensic experts told USA TODAY Sports. Woods also told deputies twice that he didn’t remember how the crash occurred and didn’t even remember driving after surviving the crash with broken bones in his right leg. Such clues, including the lack of braking evidence on the road, have led experts to question two particular sheriff-department decisions as the investigation remains ongoing.

Forensic experts question why the crash was framed as a pure “accident” right away and why a drug-recognition expert wasn’t brought in right away.

Woods, meanwhile, continues to recover and could reportedly be able to go home soon.

“I’ve spoken to him a little bit. He’s doing better,” Rory McIlroy said. “I think all the guys have reached out to him. Hopefully if things go well over the next week or so, he might be able to get home and start recovery at home, which would be great for him. See his kids, see his family. But yeah, he’s doing better. And I think all of us are wishing him a speedy recovery at this point.”