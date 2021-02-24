Dwyane Wade Discusses Hanging With Tiger Woods Day Before Accident

On Tuesday, legendary golfer Tiger Woods was injured in a horrifying car accident in Los Angeles, which required him to get emergency surgery. The day before, he was doing a photoshoot for GolfDigest, where he played with NBA great Dwyane Wade.

“Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by orthopedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center,” Chief Medical Officer Anish Mahajan said in a statement released by Tiger Woods’ team. “Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia.”

Luckily, Woods’ injuries are not life threatening. According to the most recent statement, he’s “currently awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room.” What this means for his golf career is yet to be seen, but his long term health is obviously a bigger concern here.

“I picked up a golf club, like many in the Black community, because of Tiger Woods,” Wade said on TNT on Tuesday night. “And I got that opportunity yesterday to get out there, and he taught me a few things, and hopefully it translates. But to be out there with the G.O.A.T., in my eyes, and to be able to talk about (Tiger’s children) Sam and Charlie and his father, it was a great day.”

“I woke up today so proud to post that moment for the world and be able to give that little snippet for our moment together,” Wade recounted. “And I took a nap, and I woke up to the news. And so, just like everybody out there, my thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones.

“Hopefully a speedy recovery for him, and hopefully he gets a chance to get back to what he loves to do, and that’s playing the game of golf. And I’m just thankful that he took the time to teach me a few things yesterday.”

We certainly echo Dwyane Wade’s sentiments there. Hopefully there will be more good news on the Tiger Woods front today, as he works to recover from surgery.