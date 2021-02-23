Tiger Woods’ Agent Releases Statement On The Car Accident

Tiger Woods was injured in a single-car accident this morning. Shortly after news of the incident broke, his agent has released a statement about the situation.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries,” Mark Steinberg said in the release. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Woods was in California doing a shoot for Golf Digest, working with celebrities including Dwyane Wade and David Spade. He had surgery on his back in December, and was still in recovery before he was set to return to full golf activities.

The golf star was removed from his vehicle with the jaws of life by emergency responders on the scene. From there, he was taken straight to the hospital, where he is currently undergoing surgery on those injuries. We don’t have more information on the extent of those injuries at this time.

“The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement on the accident.

“The drive and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer Eldrick “Tiger” Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the “jaws of life” by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

Images of Woods’ vehicle are now out, and are pretty terrifying.

We’ll have more on Tigers Woods’ status as it comes out.