Tiger Woods Has Announced When He’s Playing Next Tournament

Tiger Woods in the final round of the PGA Championship.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the 16th tee during the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 09, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to announce when he’ll be playing in his next tournament.

The 15-time major champion is set to defend his title at The Masters in November – the last major of the weird 2020 year – but he’ll be competing before that.

Woods has another title to defend – the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

The tournament, which will be held at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California from Oct. 22-25, will feature Woods.

“I am excited to defend my title,” Woods tweeted. “It is disappointing that we will not be able to play in Japan this year, but Sherwood Country Club will be a great backdrop for what I know will be a great Championship.”

This will likely be the only competitive golf Woods plays before The Masters, according to Tiger Tracker.

“Didn’t take him long to pull the trigger. Likely only this before the Masters,” Tiger Tracker tweeted in reaction to the news.

The PGA had some details on the ZOZO Championship:

Last October, the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP was launched as Japan’s first official PGA TOUR tournament at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba. Tiger Woods emerged victorious following a three-shot victory over Hideki Matsuyama and tied the all-time record of 82 PGA TOUR victories held by Sam Snead.

Unfortunately, this year’s tournament can’t be held in Japan. Instead, it’ll take place in California.

Hopefully, we get an exciting tournament with Woods competing in it.


