Tiger Woods Announces Decision On His Golf Future

Tiger Woods has made a decision on what his golf future will look like in coming years.
For the first time since being involved in a terrifying car accident, Woods sat down for an in-depth interview with Henni Koyack of Golf Digest this week.
Woods revealed that he never expects to play the Tour in full ever again, but does anticipate picking and choosing what he’d like to play.
“I think something that is realistic is playing the Tour one day—never full time, ever again—but pick and choose, just like Mr. (Ben) Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that,” Woods said during a Zoom interview with Koyack, via Golf Digest. “You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”
NEW: Tiger Woods on his playing future:
“Playing the Tour one day—never full time, ever again—but pick and choose, just like Mr. Hogan did…a few events a year…It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”https://t.co/Qa7YV31biy
— Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) November 29, 2021
Tiger Woods has climbed over insurmountable hurdles before, specifically dealing with back problems over the years. This time around, it’s a whole new challenge.
Woods seems to have come to terms with the fact that he’s never going to be the legend he once way.
“I don’t have to compete and play against the best players in the world to have a great life,” Woods continued. “After my back fusion, I had to climb Mt. Everest one more time. I had to do it, and I did. This time around, I don’t think I’ll have the body to climb Mt. Everest and that’s OK. I can still participate in the game of golf. I can still, if my leg gets OK, I can still click off a tournament here or there. But as far as climbing the mountain again and getting all the way to the top, I don’t think that’s a realistic expectation of me.”
You can find Tiger Woods’ full interview with Golf Digest here.