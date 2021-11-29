Tiger Woods Announces Decision On His Golf Future

Tiger Woods has made a decision on what his golf future will look like in coming years.

For the first time since being involved in a terrifying car accident, Woods sat down for an in-depth interview with Henni Koyack of Golf Digest this week.

Woods revealed that he never expects to play the Tour in full ever again, but does anticipate picking and choosing what he’d like to play.

“I think something that is realistic is playing the Tour one day—never full time, ever again—but pick and choose, just like Mr. (Ben) Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that,” Woods said during a Zoom interview with Koyack, via Golf Digest. “You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”

NEW: Tiger Woods on his playing future: “Playing the Tour one day—never full time, ever again—but pick and choose, just like Mr. Hogan did…a few events a year…It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”https://t.co/Qa7YV31biy — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) November 29, 2021

Tiger Woods has climbed over insurmountable hurdles before, specifically dealing with back problems over the years. This time around, it’s a whole new challenge.

Woods seems to have come to terms with the fact that he’s never going to be the legend he once way.