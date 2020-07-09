Tiger Woods Announces Decision On The Memorial

Tiger Woods decided to not attend the Workday Charity Open in Ohio this weekend. But ahead of The Memorial Tournament next weekend, Tiger has made his decision.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Tiger Woods announced that he will, in fact, be at The Memorial next week. He said he looks forward to attending and that he’s missed “competing with the guys.”

“I’m looking forward to playing in the @MemorialGolf next week,” Tiger wrote. “I’ve missed going out and competing with the guys and can’t wait to get back out there.”

Tiger’s last appearance on a golf course was back in May, when he teamed with Peyton Manning to take on Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in The Match: Champions for Charity. He and Manning won the match.

But it’s been a fairly long layoff from for Tiger, who has not appeared in any PGA Tour event since February. He won the 2019 Zozo Championship in Japan last year and finished ninth at the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

But The Memorial has been one of Tiger’s best tournaments through his storied career. He boasts a record five wins at the Muirfield Village Golf Club and had a tournament record seven-stroke margin of victory in 2001.

If nothing else, The Memorial should certainly serve as a great tune-up for Tiger before the PGA Championship on August 9.

