Tiger Woods Announces He Took Major Step In His Recovery

Just a few weeks ago, Tiger Woods was involved in a serious one-car accident in Southern California.

Woods, 45, suffered significant leg injuries in the accident that required numerous surgeries. Woods had to be extracted from his vehicle and rushed to emergency surgery following a rollover accident on Feb. 23, 2021.

Tiger suffered several broken bones in his legs that required surgery. After spending a few weeks in the hospital, though, he offered some good news on Tuesday night.

The 15-time major champion announced he is back home and continuing his recovery.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.

“Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center,” he said in a message to the medical professionals that oversaw his care.

“You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

Golf fans were hoping to see Tiger Woods compete in the Masters in April. Following the accident, they’re just happy to see he’s okay.

With the hospital in his rearview, Tiger can focus on getting healthy and spending some time with his family.

We wish Tiger well in his continued recovery.