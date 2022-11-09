Tiger Woods Announces He's Playing In Significant Tournament

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 14: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the second tee during Day One of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 14, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/R&A/R&A via Getty Images) Stuart Franklin/R&A/Getty Images

Tiger Woods announced on Wednesday that he'll participate in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Woods has not competed against others since the Open Championship at St. Andrews in July. He seems rather excited to join the field.

"I am excited to announce that I will be in the field for this year’s #HeroWorldChallenge," Woods tweeted. "A big welcome to @K_Kisner and @TommyFleetwood1 for joining us as well. See you soon at Albany!"

Woods will join a field that features Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth among others.

The Hero World Challenge only invites players ranked in the top 50 in the world. Woods is exempt from that stipulation because he's the tournament host.

There will be plenty of eyes on Woods, that's for sure. Golf fans are eager to see how much gas is left in the 15-time major champion's tank.

The Hero World Challenge will take place Dec. 1-4 at Albany.

This year's tournament in the Bahamas will be televised on GOLF Channel and NBC.